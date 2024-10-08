Santa Rosa Academic Academy placed on lockdown after weapon reported near campus

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Santa Rosa Academic Academy was placed on lockdown while police responded to the area after a student reported they saw a man with a gun in the nearby neighborhood.

Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to Santa Rosa Academic Academy at 8655 Santa Rosa Road after a student reported they believed they saw a weapon while on break from class stated the Atascadero Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Administrators and officers placed the campus on lockdown as a precautionary measure and investigated the claim explained the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, the student was playing near the northern edge of the school's playground when they saw a man get what the student believed was a gun from a vehicle and take it inside of a nearby residence.

Officers were unable to identify the location of the interaction and confirmed that the man had never threatened nor pointed the potential weapon at the student shared the Atascadero Police Department.

After determining that there was no immediate threat to the public, the lockdown was lifted and school resumed normal activities detailed the Atascadero Police Department.