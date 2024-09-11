Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo Police responded to 800 block of Walnut Street and Morro Street Wednesday

today at 11:36 am
Published 11:43 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – There was a large law enforcement response reported in the 800 block of Walnut Street and nearby Morro Street Wednesday.

The public was asked earlier in the day to avoid the area during the operation.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the response has been called off as of 12:08 p.m. Wednesday and the area is now clear.

This is an evolving police response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

