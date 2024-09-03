Fire crews on the scene of 30-acre vegetation fire along Highway 101 northeast of San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire teams are responding to a 30-acre vegetation fire near the 1300 block of Highway 101 and Hawk Hill Road northeast of San Luis Obispo.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire is currently threatening two structures in the area and is on the southbound side of the highway.

The right lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed just south of Old Stagecoach Road as part of the fire response detailed the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area.

The map below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the approximate location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.