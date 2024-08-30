Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responded to 3.4-acre fire west of Paso Robles Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:22 pm
Published 12:27 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a 3.4-acre fire near the 8700 block of Chimney Rock Road, north of Adelaida and west of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the forward progress of the flames was stopped around 12:34 p.m. and the fire was fully contained around 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters remained on the scene for an hour to monitor and mop-up the scene shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Image

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the flames as the red marker.

Image
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
paso robles
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
wildland fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content