Fire teams responded to 3.4-acre fire west of Paso Robles Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a 3.4-acre fire near the 8700 block of Chimney Rock Road, north of Adelaida and west of Paso Robles.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the forward progress of the flames was stopped around 12:34 p.m. and the fire was fully contained around 1:05 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters remained on the scene for an hour to monitor and mop-up the scene shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the flames as the red marker.