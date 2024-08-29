Fire crews responding to residential fire on Golf Course Lane northwest of Nipomo Thursday

NIPOMO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-story residential fire near the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane northwest of Nipomo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, all residents are out of the home and fire crews have contained the fire to the original structure.

The map below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.