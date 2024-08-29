Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responding to residential fire on Golf Course Lane northwest of Nipomo Thursday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 11:00 am
Published 11:04 am

NIPOMO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-story residential fire near the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane northwest of Nipomo Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, all residents are out of the home and fire crews have contained the fire to the original structure.

The map below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

Image

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

