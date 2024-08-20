Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews mopping up 15-acre vegetation fire off Bishop Street in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning

today at 10:08 am
Published 10:13 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Firefighters began early Tuesday morning battling a 15-acre vegetation fire in the area of the 1700 block of Bishop Street that is now ten percent contained.

Forward progress of the flames has been stopped for the fire that was first reported around 4:40 a.m. detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, there were no structures threatened and no injuries as part of the cooperative fire response between state and local fire crews who will remain on the scene for the next few hours.

The image below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of where firefighters are staging their equipment before hiking to the fire east of San Luis Obispo.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

