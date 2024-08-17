Crews investigating hazmat spill at Pismo Beach home

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – First responders are on scene of a hazmat spill at the 400 block of Indio Dr. in Pismo Beach, according to CAL Fire SLO.

One patient was injured in the incident when pool-like chemicals spilled from a home and the extent of their injuries and their transport status is unknown at this time, detailed CAL Fire SLO.

The spill was contained to just the single residence, explained CAL Fire SLO.

Both the Pismo Beach Fire and Police Departments are assisting for precautionary measures and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.