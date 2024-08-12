Skip to Content
Owner hospitalized with minor burns after motor home fire burns half-acre of nearby vegetation

Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services
ATASCADERO, Calif. – A man was taken to the hospital for minor burn injuries after his motor home caught fire and burned half-an-acre of nearby brush and trees Sunday in Atascadero.

On Aug. 11, around 2:13 p.m., firefighters arrived to the 900 block of El Camino Real to find a motor home fully engulfed in flames and about 30 foot by 100 foot of nearby brush on fire stated Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services in a press release Monday.

Additional engines, aircraft, bulldozers, and firefighters with Paso Robles Fire, San Miguel Fire, and San Luis Obispo County Fire Department were all called to help with the response detailed Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

According to Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services, the owner of the motor home and his dog were able to exit and the man was transported by ambulance for minor burn injuries.

The motor home was a total loss, the fire resulted in a half-acre vegetation fire, and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation explained Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

