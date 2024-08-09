Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of half-acre fire off Highway 41 in Eastern SLO County Friday

KEYT
By
New
today at 10:17 am
Published 10:24 am

CHOLAME, Calif. – Fire crews have stopped forward progress of a half-acre fire off Highway 41 northwest of Cholame Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, hose lines have been set up around the edges of the fire.

The image below, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shows the general location of the fire as the red marker with coordinates of its position detailed in white.

Image

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Cholame
highway 41
KEYT
san luis obispo county
wildland fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content