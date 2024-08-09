Fire teams on the scene of half-acre fire off Highway 41 in Eastern SLO County Friday

CHOLAME, Calif. – Fire crews have stopped forward progress of a half-acre fire off Highway 41 northwest of Cholame Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, hose lines have been set up around the edges of the fire.

The image below, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shows the general location of the fire as the red marker with coordinates of its position detailed in white.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.