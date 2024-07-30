Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews on the scene of eight-acre vegetation fire east of San Miguel Tuesday afternoon

Cal Fire SLO
By
today at 1:29 pm
Published 1:36 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to an eight-acre vegetation fire in the 2000 block of Bald Eagle Way east of San Miguel and northeast of Paso Robles.

At 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, forward progress of the flames was stopped and the cause is currently under investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Three structures in the area were threatened by the flames that were burning through grasses surrounded by local roads detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The map below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
san miguel
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content