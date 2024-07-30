Fire crews on the scene of eight-acre vegetation fire east of San Miguel Tuesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to an eight-acre vegetation fire in the 2000 block of Bald Eagle Way east of San Miguel and northeast of Paso Robles.

At 1:59 p.m. Tuesday, forward progress of the flames was stopped and the cause is currently under investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Three structures in the area were threatened by the flames that were burning through grasses surrounded by local roads detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The map below, courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.