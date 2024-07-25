Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responding to one-acre vegetation fire northwest of Templeton Thursday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 11:37 am
Published 11:44 am

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire near the 1300 block of Live Oak Road northwest of Templeton Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped around 11:40 a.m. and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation as crews remain on the scene for the next hour conducting mop-up operations.

The map below, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
templeton
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content