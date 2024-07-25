Fire teams responding to one-acre vegetation fire northwest of Templeton Thursday

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a one-acre vegetation fire near the 1300 block of Live Oak Road northwest of Templeton Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was stopped around 11:40 a.m. and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation as crews remain on the scene for the next hour conducting mop-up operations.

The map below, provided by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, shows the general location of the fire as the red marker.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.