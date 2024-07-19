Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Sewage spills onto street and storm drain in Pismo Beach

today at 4:30 pm
Published 4:46 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The SLO Environmental Health Services Division is asking Pismo Beach attendees to avoid ocean water due to a 120-gallon sewage spill.

City Utilities Department officials are working on repairs and cleanups after a main line behind a home broke and flooded into a storm drain toward the ocean.

A water sample collected at the beach showed dangerous levels of bacteria and more information about water quality can be found at the Public Health Department website.

The Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline is also open to those with questions about beach water quality.

