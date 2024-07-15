California Mid State Fair offers free shuttles
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid State Fair is offering free shuttle services to its event this year.
Below is a press release on the announcement:
(PASO ROBLES, CA) – The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to offer patrons the opportunity to park off-site and then catch a FREE ride to the Fair! Look for the SLO Safe Ride shuttles, operating each day of the Fair. The Paso Robles Event Center has very limited on-site parking options, and the free shuttle program is a great way to save time and money!
Hours of operation:
California Mid State Fair
- Mondays – Thursdays: 4:00 pm to Midnight
- Fridays – Sundays: Noon to Midnight
Shuttle locations for pick-up and drop-off:
- Albertsons Parking Lot @ City Bus Stop
- City Hall @ 10th/Spring
- Lowe's Hardware @ Main Parking Lot
The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide
Open Spaces!”. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.