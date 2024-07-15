Skip to Content
California Mid State Fair offers free shuttles

Published 9:05 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid State Fair is offering free shuttle services to its event this year.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

(PASO ROBLES, CA) – The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to offer patrons the opportunity to park off-site and then catch a FREE ride to the Fair! Look for the SLO Safe Ride shuttles, operating each day of the Fair. The Paso Robles Event Center has very limited on-site parking options, and the free shuttle program is a great way to save time and money!
Hours of operation:

  • Mondays – Thursdays: 4:00 pm to Midnight
  • Fridays – Sundays: Noon to Midnight
    Shuttle locations for pick-up and drop-off:
  • Albertsons Parking Lot @ City Bus Stop
  • City Hall @ 10th/Spring
  • Lowe's Hardware @ Main Parking Lot
    The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide
    Open Spaces!”. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
