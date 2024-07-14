Fire crews extinguish ‘human caused’ fire in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. — A small vegetation fire broke out Saturday night in the Salinas riverbed, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services.

Paso Robles firefighters responded to the fire at approximately 7:07 p.m., which was located in the Salinas River Corridor near Highway 101 and Highway 46.

Paso Robles fire crews say, a column of smoke developed in the middle of the river corridor. Thick, overgrown vegetation also made accessing the area difficult in order for crews to attack the fire.

Crews were able to access to the vegetation and ultimately gained control of the fire. It burned roughly 1/4 of an acre or 10,890 square feet.

"Investigation of the fire indicates it was human caused," said Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services. "A responsible party was not located at the time of the initial investigation."

Courtesy: Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles, two fire engines, one Dozer, one hand crew and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire SLO, and one fire engine from Atascadero were needed to put out the fire. Altogether, a total of 27 firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Paso Robles Police Department also assisted in locating the initial location of the fire and provided

traffic control.

