Fire crews responding to small vegetation fire near Estrella Road and Jardine Road north of Paso Robles Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a small vegetation fire near the intersection of Estrella Road and Jardine Road, northeast of Paso Robles Friday.

The fire is approximately one-fourth of an acre detailed the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, power lines are down in the area and drivers are cautioned to drive carefully in the area which is pictured in the image below with the origin of the fire pinpointed by the red marker.

Forward progress of the flames stopped at 2:58 p.m. and the fire is currently at 75% containment.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.