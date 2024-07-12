Assemblymember Dawn Addis announces 2024 Woman of the Year honorees

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Assemblymember Dawn Addis announced the 2024 Woman of the Year honorees within District 30.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) announced the 2024 “Woman of the Year” honorees, recognizing community members within Assembly District 30.

“I am honored to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of these seven exceptional women. Their leadership has profoundly strengthened our community and their dedication exemplifies the spirit of service and innovation of the Central Coast,” said Addis.

The honorees for Assembly District 30 include the following:

Annalisa Mitchell, Regional Director of the "Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment" Program at the California Department of Corrections

Elaine Johnson, Executive Director of Housing Santa Cruz County and Board President of NAACP Santa Cruz County

Kassi Dee, Business owner of Nan’s Books & Crystals and Kassi Dee Graphic Design in Grover Beach

Khouloud Pearson, Director of the San Luis Obispo Legal Assistance Foundation

Kate Woods Novoa, Founder of the "BigSurKate" blog

Kirsten Liske, Vice President of Community Programs at Ecology Action

Susan Swick, Executive Director of Ohana at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula and Chief Mental Health Officer at Montage Health

The “Woman of the Year” awards are overseen by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus to honor outstanding women in each legislative district. This year’s honorees in Assembly District 30 will be celebrated over the coming months at various events across the Central Coast.

