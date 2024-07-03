Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responded to half-acre wildland fire on Ground Squirrel Hallow Road east of Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 12:27 pm
Published 12:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a half-acre vegetation fire near the 5700 block of Squirrel Hollow Road east of Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, no structures were directly threatened during their response and the fire was fully contained around 1:04 p.m. Wednesday.

Image courtesy of California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

This is an evolving fire emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

