Vegetation fire spanning 150 acres shuts down portions of Highway 41 northeast of Shandon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a 150-acre vegetation fire in Shandon with a moderate rate of spread that is projected to shut down portions of Highway 41 Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Portions of the highway and Highway 46 have already been shut down but could be closed further should the flames spread further, explained CHP

No structures are threatened at the moment and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.