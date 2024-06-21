Fire crews on scene for structure fire at 1500 block of Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo Friday night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews from both Cal Fire SLO and SLO City Fire Department are on scene for a structure fire at the 1500 block at Madonna Rd. at an apartment complex in San Luis Obispo Friday night.

SLO City Fire explained that there were no known causes or injuries and that the fire was stopped in the unit of origin without other structures threatened.

SLO City Fire also detailed that one family was displaced and that CAL Fire SLO provided mutual aid as investigations are ongoing for the cause of the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.