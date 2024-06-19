Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Sobering Center will be a “game changer” for people experiencing intoxication, addiction in San Luis Obispo

Published 7:45 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A ribbon cutting on Friday, June 21 will celebrate the opening of a new Sobering Center in San Luis Obispo at the County Health Agency Campus off Johnson Avenue.

Third District Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg joined Your NewsChannel team to talk about the types of services that will be offered to men and women experiencing intoxication or addiction.

The facility will also serve as a "first stop" for people in crisis of addiction and a critical alternative to a stay at the local hospital or, behind bars.

