Two arrested after strong-arm robbery of Atascadero Walgreens and pursuit Wednesday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Two people were arrested after an alleged strong-arm robbery a Walgreens and fleeing from law enforcement in Monterey County Wednesday.

On Jun. 12, around 6:24 p.m., officers were called to a reported strong-arm robbery at the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 8000 block of El Camino Real stated the Atascadero Police Department in a press release about the arrests.

Arriving officers confirmed with an employee that a man was observed placing merchandise into a large trash bag inside the store detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, when an employee followed the man and told him to stop, the man hit the employee in the face before leaving.

A second person was observed exiting the store with unpaid merchandise in her arms and both entered the same vehicle before leaving the scene explained the Atascadero Police Department.

The Walgreens employee later sought treatment for their visible injuries at Twin Cities Community Hospital shared the Atascadero Police Department.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, around 8:40 p.m. the same day, California Highway Patrol (CHP) informed Atascadero Police the two had been taken into custody in Gonzales in Monterey County.

The CHP located the reported vehicle in Monterey County and, after attempting a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

The vehicle eventually drove into a drainage ditch and the pair fled the scene on foot, but were eventually taken into custody while hiding in a nearby culvert explained the Atascadero Police Department.

Officers with the Atascadero Police Department took the two into custody, recovered the stolen merchandise from the Walgreens, and additional property was located within the vehicle and is now under investigation shared the Atascadero Police Department.

The 29-year-old man from Stockton was booked at San Luis Obispo County on robbery, battery, and conspiracy and the 25-year-old woman was booked on conspiracy and shoplifting explained the Atascadero Police Department.