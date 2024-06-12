Fire crews extinguish multi-structure fire on Legacy Lane in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Fire crews responded to a structure fire at two unfinished homes in the 1900 block of Legacy Lane Tuesday evening.

The two unfinished homes were destroyed and two nearby homes were damaged by radiant heat before the fire was extinguished Wednesday detailed the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Although the fire is now extinguished, fire and law enforcement personnel remain on the scene as part of an investigation into the suspicious circumstances around the fire at the unfinished buildings explained the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

Officers closed down nearby streets as part of the fire response shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a tweet about the response.

According to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, the Fire Investigation Strike Team, a regional fire investigation team, has received help on the scene from contractors and property owners and the investigation into the cause continues.