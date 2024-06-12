Bryce Littlejohns convicted of multiple crimes against former spouse and law enforcement

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Bryce Littlejohns guilty of a variety of crimes perpetrated against his former spouse and law enforcement including rape, assault, and felony domestic abuse.

On Mar. 5, 2020, Littlejohns attacked his former spouse in her home by punching, tackling, kicking, and throwing her into walls before strangling her while threatening to kill her stated San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release about the conviction.

During the hours-long physical assault, Littlejohns also committed rape and forcible oral copulation on his former spouse explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

An eight-year-old child was present in the residence during the entire assault added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the attack continued into the next morning until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Littlejohns did not comply with instructions from deputies, assaulted them while resisting, and threw K9 Officer 'Benny' down a flight of stairs detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

On Jun. 11, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Littlejohns guilty of rape, forcible oral copulation, criminal threats, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, assault likely to inflict great bodily injury, and felony domestic abuse explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Littlejohns was also convicted of resisting an executive officer by force, resisting/obstructing or delaying a peace officer, unlawful firearm activity, violation of a court restraining order, and assault on a police animal detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"The victim-survivor was very courageous in coming forward and testifying to what the defendant did to her," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "We are grateful for the good Samaritan neighbor who called 9-1-1 at the request of the victim after the defendant destroyed her phone. If anyone reading this is in an abusive relationship, I want to encourage them to reach out for help. Tell a friend, report to law enforcement, or seek the assistance of support groups like Lumina Alliance."

In February of this year, a different San Luis Obispo County jury found Littlejohns guilty of misdemeanor spousal abuse from an incident against the same woman that occurred on Nov. 14, 2019.

Littlejohns will remain in custody before his sentencing for both cases, currently scheduled for Jul. 23, 2024, where he faces a maximum sentence of over 23 years in state prison shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.