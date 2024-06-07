Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters responding to one-acre fire east of San Miguel in northern SLO County Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 1:14 pm
Published 1:20 pm

SAN MIGUEL, Calif.– Fire crews are responding to a one-acre fire near the 6000 block of Hog Canyon Road east of San Miguel Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the current size of the fire is holding at one-acre and the image below shows the approximate location of the fire as the red pin.

Image

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

