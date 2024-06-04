Fire crews responded to half-acre vegetation fire off Edna Road in San Luis Obispo County Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a half-acre vegetation fire near the 6400 block of Edna Road south of San Luis Obispo Tuesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the risk to nearby structures was mitigated when the fire was contained around 1:16 p.m.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department shared the image above which shows the general location of Tuesday's fire as a red marker next to coordinates.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.