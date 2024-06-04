Bear spotted and safely removed from residential backyard in San Luis Obispo Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A 250-pound bear was tranquilized and removed from a residential backyard on Osos Street in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning.

On Jun. 4, around 5:50 a.m., officers were called to the area of Osos Street and Peach Street after receiving multiple calls about a bear in the area stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department in a press release about the response.

Officers located the healthy-looking, 250-pound bear in a backyard and set up a perimeter while waiting for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to respond to help in relocating the bear.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Fish and Game officers were able to tranquilize and safely release the bear in safer habitat.

At no time during the incident did the bear become threatening to the community or responding officers explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you see a dangerous animal in the city limits, you are asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7131.