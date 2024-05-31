Fire teams responding to one-acre vegetation fire off Highway 46 west of Templeton Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a commercial vehicle fire and associated one-acre vegetation fire along westbound Highway 46 near Camino del Capitan Friday.

At 2:23 p.m. forward progress of the fire was stopped and as of 3 p.m. Friday, the fire was 75 percent contained shared San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire started when a semi-truck caught fire near the summit along Highway 46 which caused the surrounding vegetation fire, but no structures are currently threatened by the flames.

This is an ongoing emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.