Two non-profits file suit against SLO County over Dana Reserve housing project Tuesday

NIPOMO, Calif. – On Tuesday, the Nipomo Action Committee and the San Luis Obispo chapter of the California Native Plant Society filed a lawsuit against the County of San Luis Obispo over its the approval of the Dana Reserve housing project in April of this year.

The non-profit plaintiffs argue in a press release about the litigation that the County of San Luis Obispo's approval violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

"Our lawsuit exposes the fatal flaws with the project’s Environmental Impact Report, and we feel

confident that a judge will agree with us," said Alison Martinez, President of the Nipomo Action Committee. "Questions remain about the approval for the water allocation and cost sharing details are still not finalized. It remains unclear how much will be shouldered by the ratepayers. The Nipomo Community Services District will also have to approve the necessary annexing of this project into the NCSD [Nipomo Community Services District] boundary in order for the project to receive water."

The housing project at the Dana Reserve was approved on a three-to-two vote after a two-day hearing period that saw notable public comment on the 288-acre master-planned community.

District 4 Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, whose district includes Nipomo, voted against the project after the hearing noting that only 30 percent of the proposed 1,370 units would be affordable housing shared the plaintiff's press release.

Martinez explained, "The [Dana Reserve housing] project has 19 significant unavoidable adverse impacts as identified in the Environmental Impact Report, including the removal of 3,000 oak trees. We simply reject the proposition that ripping out an old oak forest in order to build more luxury homes will meaningfully address our affordable housing shortage.

"We are joining this lawsuit because we too believe the environmental impacts of this project are egregious and unacceptable," added Bill Waycott, former president of the California Native Plant Society as well as its San Luis Obispo Chapter. "[T]his project would eliminate significant acreage of the Mesa’s oak woodland and maritime chaparral habitats, unique to the Nipomo area and some of the last remaining stands in San Luis Obispo County. The project’s mitigation plan is devious and a betrayal of trust, because it proposes protection of oaks located in the mountains east of Nipomo as a substitute for the 3,000+ oak trees destined for destruction within the development acreage...The two habitat areas exist miles apart, in different terrains, and have virtually nothing in common. Thus, this proposed property ‘swap’ clearly doesn’t compensate for the critical loss of precious oak woodland that Nipomo would have to bear. It is tragic, especially when it sidesteps the County’s oak tree ordinance, setting a dangerous precedent."

The proposed site is west Highway 101 just south of Willow Road and one mile north of Tefft Street in Nipomo.

The proposal was orchestrated by local developer Nick Tompkins who noted at the time of the proposal's passage by the County Board of Supervisors that the project will help the County meet Regional Housing Needs Allocation issued by the state.

Your News Channel has reached out to the County of San Luis Obispo's County Counsel's Office for an official response and have not heard back.