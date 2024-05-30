Grand Jury praises San Luis Obispo detention facilities, highlights staffing issues

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The 2023-2024 San Luis Obispo County Grand Jury has released a report on local law enforcement and detention facilities, including the County Jail, Juvenile Hall, and the California Men’s Colony State Prison (CMC).

"Overall, the Grand Jury was satisfied with both the management of the facilities and the professionalism of the staff in their day-to-day operations," wrote the Grand Jury. "Concerns raised in the 2022-2023 SLOCGJ inspection report regarding client / staff safety and security at the PHF have been partially answered through a new contract with Crestwood Behavioral Health to manage the facility."

Key improvements were noted at the Psychiatric Health Facility, now managed by Crestwood Behavioral Health, addressing previous safety concerns.

The County Jail saw an 8-10% increase in inmate population, with a significant portion of correctional staff having less than five years of experience. Despite staffing challenges, the jail maintains a clean and efficient operation.

CMC faces a shortage of therapeutic staff, with only 29 out of 46 psychologist positions filled. Juvenile Hall, housing 18 individuals, continues its effective Coastal Valley Academy program for youth rehabilitation.

Click here for the full report from the San Luis Obispo County Courts.