One man is dead after being shot by a Grover Beach Police Officer Saturday evening

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A man died after being shot several times by a Grover Beach Police Officer on Saturday.

On May, 25, around 6:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to Kautz Chevron at Grand Avenue and 13th Street for a person who showed a firearm to a person in the area stated Grover Beach Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Officers could not find the person and cleared the area shared Grover Beach Police Department.

Around 6:35 p.m. that same evening, an officer was dispatched to a man throwing rocks at passing cars in the area of Grand Avenue and 13th Street and contacted a man matching the provided description detailed the Grover Beach Police Department.

According to Grover Beach Police Department, the man told the responding officer that he had a gun and would shoot the officer.

The officer gave multiple commands to the man who did not comply and the man repeated that he had a gun and would shoot the officer detailed the Grover Beach Police Department.

The man advanced towards the officer and raised his right arm while holding a replica firearm in his hand and the officer fired his service weapon, hitting the man several times stated Grover Beach Police Department.

According to the Grover Beach Police Department, the man was provided medical attention before being transported to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin explained the Grover Beach Police Department.

The incident was recorded on a body-worn camera noted Grover Beach Police Department.

An investigation is now being conducted by the Grover Beach Police Department in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office and the California Department of Justice.

Since 2021, Assembly Bill 1506 requires officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed person be investigated by the California Department of Justice.

According to the California Department of Justice, "Replica firearms are not considered deadly weapons unless they are used in some particular manner likely to produce death or great bodily injury (e.g., as a bludgeon)".

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Commander Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4511 or by email at naceves@gppd.org.