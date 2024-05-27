Three people arrested following Sunday shooting investigation in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Three people were taken into custody following an investigation triggered by a man seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound at a local hospital.

On Sunday, Paso Robles Police Department investigated a report of a man seeking medical attention for a gunshot wound stated a press release about the investigation from the law enforcement agency.

Information gathered from the investigation placed the shooting at an apartment in the 3500 block of Spring Street detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, a search warrant executed at the scene resulted in a woman and two men taken into custody, additional evidence of the shooting inside the residence, and a loaded firearm.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.