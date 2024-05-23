‘Welcome Home Village’ gets final approval in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - An 80-unit supportive housing community has been given the green light by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. The goal is to get people out of homeless encampments and into a community where they can access services and eventually into permanent housing.

SLO County hopes to have the first residents move into 'Welcome Home Village' in early 2025. The site is on the Health Agency Campus where there will be staff providing oversight at all times. The city of San Luis Obispo, Dignity Moves and Good Samaritan Shelter are partnering with the county on the project. It's being funded through an Encampment Resolution Fund grant from the state of California for over $13 million.

News Channel anchors Beth Farnsworth and Scott Hennessee spoke live with Suzie Freeman, Program Manager for the Homeless Services Division. Click on the video in this article to watch the full interview.