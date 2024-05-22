SLO County Fire conducting planned burns south of Camp Roberts from Wednesday through Friday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department will be conducting hazard reduction burns of about 250 acres at the southeastern boundary of Camp Roberts from Wednesday, May 22, to Friday, May 24.

The planned fires are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. each day of the three-day window and end around 5 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in a press release about the proactive burns.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, smoke from these fires may be visible in northern portions of San Luis Obispo County for the next three days.

The burns are intended to provide an important fuel break to mitigate future fires and critical training for personnel with the county-wide fire agency as well as Camp Roberts Fire Department explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The burns are a cooperation among Camp Roberts Fire Department, the Monterey Bay Air Resources District, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, the National Weather Service, and the California Air Resources Board stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.