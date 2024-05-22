Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Los Osos Middle School placed on lockdown after shooting threat Wednesday

San Luis Coastal Unified School District
By
today at 3:43 pm
Published 3:50 pm

LOS OSOS, Calif. – Los Osos Middle School was placed on lockdown after a teacher received a shooting threat against the school Wednesday.

The San Luis Coastal Unified School District detailed that a teacher received a call to their personal cell phone from a caller who threatened to conduct a shooting at the school close to the final bell of the school day.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies have cleared the scene after investigating the school grounds out of an abundance of caution.

Students have all been released to their parents as well as the regular bus schedule while the law enforcement response continues detailed the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.

San Luis Coastal Unified School District explain that all relevant information about this incident has been passed along to law enforcement.

This incident is currently under investigation stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release about Wednesday's lockdown.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

