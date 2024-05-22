Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responded to three-acre fire off Estrella Road east of San Miguel Wednesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 4:18 pm
Published 4:31 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a nearly two-acre fire near the 6400 block of Estrella Road south of Keyes Canyon and east of San Miguel Wednesday.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped around 4:13 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

No cause of the fire has been publicly released and fire crews remain on the scene.

Below is a map noting the location of the fire from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

