Fire teams responded to three-acre fire off Estrella Road east of San Miguel Wednesday afternoon

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a nearly two-acre fire near the 6400 block of Estrella Road south of Keyes Canyon and east of San Miguel Wednesday.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped around 4:13 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

No cause of the fire has been publicly released and fire crews remain on the scene.

Below is a map noting the location of the fire from San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.