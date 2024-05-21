Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews successfully contained fully involved structure fire in Los Osos Tuesday morning

Courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 10:39 am
Published 10:45 am

LOS OSOS, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire near the 600 block of Santa Lucia Avenue and 2nd Street in Los Osos Tuesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, crews on the scene were able to contain the flames around 11:03 a.m.

Image

The initial call time on the fire was 10:19 a.m. stated PulsePoint.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation and crews will remain on the scene for the next three to four hours for clean-up detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Image

Below is an image provided by San Luis Obispo County Fire Department showing the location of Tuesday's structure fire.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
los osos
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
structure fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content