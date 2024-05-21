Fire crews successfully contained fully involved structure fire in Los Osos Tuesday morning

LOS OSOS, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire near the 600 block of Santa Lucia Avenue and 2nd Street in Los Osos Tuesday.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, crews on the scene were able to contain the flames around 11:03 a.m.

The initial call time on the fire was 10:19 a.m. stated PulsePoint.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation and crews will remain on the scene for the next three to four hours for clean-up detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Below is an image provided by San Luis Obispo County Fire Department showing the location of Tuesday's structure fire.