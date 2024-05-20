One woman has died and three others transported following head-on collision on Highway 1 Sunday

CAMBRIA, Calif. – One woman has died and three others were transported with major to moderate injuries following a head-on collision on Highway 1 Sunday afternoon.

On May 19, around 3:20 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic with two women inside was traveling northbound on Highway 1 just north of Burton Drive in Cambria state California Highway Patrol-Templeton Area (CHP) in a press release about the incident.

According to CHP, the northbound Civic was traveling at an unknown speed when it veered into oncoming southbound traffic and collided with a 2024 Toyota Camry head-on.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 20-year-old resident of Rocklin, California, sustained fatal injuries from the crash and her identity is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin explained CHP.

The 19-year-old passenger of the Honda Civic and the two occupants of the Toyota Camry, a 56-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both of Bakersfield, were transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major to moderate injuries detailed CHP.

According to CHP, distraction and impairment are not currently suspected to have been a factor in this incident.