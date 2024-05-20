Skip to Content
Atascadero man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after altercation with a teen Monday

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 39-year-old Atascadero man was arrested Monday after allegedly stabbing a juvenile following an argument over a stolen bicycle.

The 16-year-old had a non-life-threatening and was treated at the scene by Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services before being transported by a parent to a nearby hospital for follow-up detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

On May 20, around 11:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6700 block of El Camino Real stated the Atascadero Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a 16-year-old with a laceration on his left forearm and a preliminary investigation showed that an altercation had occurred between the juvenile and an adult man over a reportedly stolen bicycle explained the Atascadero Police Department.

During the confrontation over the bicycle, the adult allegedly stabbed the teen in the forearm causing a non-life-threatening injury stated the Atascadero Police Department.

According to the Atascadero Police Department, officers located a man matching the description of the adult involved in the 5700 block of El Camino Real and the 38-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on violation of PC 245-Assault with a Deadly Weapon stated the Atascadero Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the Atascadero Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident call them at 805-461-5051.

