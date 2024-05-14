Three injured and one airlifted after traffic collision on Highway 46 near Shandon Tuesday

SHANDON, Calif. – Three people were injured and one person was airlifted from the scene after a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway 46 near Shandon on Tuesday.

The person airlifted sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital for further treatment stated San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the two other people involved in the rollover had minor injuries.

First responders were called to the scene around 11:46 a.m. detailed San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.