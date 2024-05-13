Mid-State Fair announces Cheap Trick and Sublime with Rome joining concert series Monday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Monday, the California Mid-State Fair announced that Sublime with Rome and Cheap Trick will be joining its Michelob Ultra Concert Series at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Sublime with Rome will be jamming the night of Friday, Jul. 19 and Cheap Trick will be live Friday, Jul. 26.

Both performances start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Sublime with Rome and Cheap Trick go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Mid-State Fair website.

New to this year's Mid-State Fair is the "Local Fan of the Fair" program which allows registered local fans one-hour early access to ticket purchases.

According to the California Mid-State Fair, Sublime with Rome is hitting the road one last time with the following line-up with vocalist Rome Ramirez: Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen on bass, and Gabrial McNair on trombone.

If you also don't practice Santeria and ain't got no crystal ball, this may be your last chance to catch this lineup with all your fellow badfish!

Cheap Trick was founded almost 50 years ago out of Rockford, Illinois with Robin Zander on vocals and rhythm guitar, Rick Nielsen on lead guitar, Tom Peterson on bass, and Bun E. Carlos playing the drums detail the California Mid-State Fair.

While the band has featured a new drummer, Daxx Nielson, for the past 14 years, the band still boasts over 40 international Gold and Platinum certifications and have had featured appearances on over 20 movie soundtracks.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs from Jul. 17 through Jul. 28 with the theme "Wide Open Spaces".