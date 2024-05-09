Noe Simental Arce of Paso Robles convicted of four counts of sex crimes against a child

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Thursday that Noe Simental Arce was found guilty of four counts of committing sex crimes on a child.

A San Luis Obispo jury found Arce guilty of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and one county of sexual penetration of a child.

The jury also found the following two aggravating factors true: that the survivor was particularly vulnerable and that Arce exploited a position of trust and confidence to commit his crimes.

During the two-and-a-half-week trial, jurors heard evidence that Acre committed his crimes between August of 2019 and April of 2022 as well as testimony from the young survivor, family members, medical personnel, and law enforcement professionals detailed the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Acre claimed the crimes did not occur while testifying in his own defense stated the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Here is a copy of Acre's charging document provided by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

Following his conviction, Acre faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender at his sentencing hearing currently scheduled for Jul. 3 of this year.

This case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department and prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari.