SLO County homeless count shows numbers drop

Published 5:55 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The homeless count conducted at the end of January showed 1171 people experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County. That's 277 fewer unsheltered people than the last time the count was conducted in 2022.

San Luis Obispo County Homeless Services Division Program Manager, Kari Howell appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the decrease and the new way of conducting the count.

The county will release it's completed Point-in-Time Count report later this Spring.

