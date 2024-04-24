Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo Comix Fair preview

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The annual Comix Fair returns to the San Luis Obispo Library May 11th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Comic book artists Raymond Mulliken, Dan Parsons, Sara Sydnor, and Kane Lynch will be there. Fans can attend comic book talks and demonstrations, and check out the gaming room and photo booth.

Darth Vader and Imperial soldiers from the 501st Legion will make an appearance between 9 and 11 a.m.

SLO Library Spokesperson Erica Thatcher appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the event happening at 995 Palm Street.

