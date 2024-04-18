Fire crews responded to car and vegetation fire on Highway 58 west of Kern County border Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and an associated 20-foot by 20-foot vegetation fire near the 9000 block of Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the vegetation fire was extinguished around 12:38 p.m. Thursday and crews then were able to extinguish the vehicle fire around 1:40 p.m.

The call for a car fire on Highway 58 near the border with Kern County and north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument came in around 12:18 p.m. details emergency tracking website PulsePoint.