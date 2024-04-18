Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to car and vegetation fire on Highway 58 west of Kern County border Thursday

Courtesy of Pacific Gas and Electric
By
today at 12:38 pm
Published 12:52 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and an associated 20-foot by 20-foot vegetation fire near the 9000 block of Highway 58 east of Santa Margarita Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the vegetation fire was extinguished around 12:38 p.m. Thursday and crews then were able to extinguish the vehicle fire around 1:40 p.m.

The call for a car fire on Highway 58 near the border with Kern County and north of the Carrizo Plain National Monument came in around 12:18 p.m. details emergency tracking website PulsePoint.

Image
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Kern County
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content