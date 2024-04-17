SLO Police ask the public for help in identifying two people linked to theft at Madonna Inn Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a theft at the Madonna Inn on Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the two people pictured are suspected in the theft of a purse, a wallet, and an iPhone from a customer on Apr. 16.

The vehicle circled in the image below is believed to be associated with the two people and was provided in the public assistance request from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you have any information, please call Officer Bravo at 805-594-8081 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.