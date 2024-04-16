Ukrainian artists graces the walls of the Paso Robles Library as April’s Artist of the Month

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Library has announced April's Artist of the Month is Olga Mihailicenko.

Mihailicenko came to Paso Robles in August of 2022 as a refugee from her home in Sumy, Ukraine to stay with a local host family after leaving her home with a single carry-on bag and her love of art.

Paso Robles now hosts the artist who has had her work exhibited in Italy and Ukraine and has sold her paintings to people from around the world.

Mihaillicenko specializes in cityscapes in an abstract expressionist style and her work will be on display in the Paso Robles City Library throughout April.

Sumy, Ukraine is a vital corridor for those fleeing Russian-occupied regions following the start of the full-scale invasion of her homeland on Feb. 24, 2022, and the city has seen notable bombardment as have many other heavily populated areas as shown in the image below.