Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Semi-truck hits fire hydrant on California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo Thursday

San Luis Obispo Police Department
By
today at 1:19 pm
Published 1:26 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A semi-truck hit a fire hydrant in the 500 block of California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

While the driver was injured, the fire hydrant is currently spewing a tall stream of pressurized water into the air explain the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department is responding to cap the erupting hydrant which was struck just after 1 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire hydrant
KEYT
non-injury collision
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content