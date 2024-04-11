Semi-truck hits fire hydrant on California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A semi-truck hit a fire hydrant in the 500 block of California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo Thursday.

While the driver was injured, the fire hydrant is currently spewing a tall stream of pressurized water into the air explain the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department is responding to cap the erupting hydrant which was struck just after 1 p.m.