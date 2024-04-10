Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in SLO County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. - San Luis Obispo County law enforcement agencies are competing against each other in a blood drive starting the week of April 29th. The County Probation Department is leading the charge for the first ever Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

SLO County Chief Probation Officer Robert Reyes appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about the upcoming event that is happening in partnership with Vitalant. Reyes says a trophy will be presented to the agency that donates the most, but the real winners will be those who are in need of blood. Members of the public who are not affiliated with any of the participating agencies are encouraged to give blood and assign their donation to the department of their choice.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to give blood, click here.