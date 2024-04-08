Man’s body discovered Friday afternoon in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The body of a deceased white male adult was recovered Friday afternoon at Pismo Beach.

According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, there are no obvious signs to indicate the death was suspicious, but the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation and are pending the results of an autopsy.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin detail the Pismo Beach Police Department.

On Friday, Apr. 5, 2024, around 3:49 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported body on the beach state Pismo Beach Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Arriving officers discovered the body a white male adult who matched the description of man reported missing earlier in the day explain Pismo Beach Police Department.