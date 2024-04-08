Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Man’s body discovered Friday afternoon in Pismo Beach

A $63,252 grant has been given to the Pismo Beach Police Department from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control because of their participation in the 2023-24 Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program.
KEYT
A $63,252 grant has been given to the Pismo Beach Police Department from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control because of their participation in the 2023-24 Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program.
By
today at 2:34 pm
Published 2:50 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – The body of a deceased white male adult was recovered Friday afternoon at Pismo Beach.

According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, there are no obvious signs to indicate the death was suspicious, but the official cause and manner of death remain under investigation and are pending the results of an autopsy.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin detail the Pismo Beach Police Department.

On Friday, Apr. 5, 2024, around 3:49 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a reported body on the beach state Pismo Beach Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Arriving officers discovered the body a white male adult who matched the description of man reported missing earlier in the day explain Pismo Beach Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
body discovery
KEYT
pismo beach
Pismo Beach Police Department
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content