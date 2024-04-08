County music superstar Miranda Lambert concert announced for 2024 CA Mid-State Fair Monday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Three-time Grammy Award-wining county music superstar Miranda Lambert will be performing live at the California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday, Jul. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale for the general public on Apr. 12, 2024, starting at 10 a.m., but registered local fans can get those tickets one hour earlier than everyone else through the brand new 'Local Fan of the Fair' program.

You can find more information as well as purchase tickets at www.MidStateFair.com.

Miranda Lambert has had a historic county music career, earning more awards from the Academy of County Music than any other performer ever and she is considered by some to be the single greatest county music singer/songwriter of all time.

During her career which began in 2001, he has already had seven Number One solo albums, 11 Number One radio singles, and more than 70 prestigious awards.

Lambert is also a restauranteur and business-woman, an animal rights advocate, and recently became a New York Times best-selling author through her debut book, "Y'all Eat Yet?".

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 17 to Jul. 28 in Paso Robles.